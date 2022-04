Unanswered questions after a couple was found dead inside an Uptown apartment. CBS 2's Meredith Barack has the latest.

Separated couple found dead inside Uptown apartment building Unanswered questions after a couple was found dead inside an Uptown apartment. CBS 2's Meredith Barack has the latest.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On