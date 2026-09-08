Chicago police seeking man accused of antisemitic attack on CTA Red Line train

Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying a man they said battered a passenger while making antisemitic remarks on a CTA Red Line train last month.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on Aug. 25 in the 1100 block of West Granville Avenue.

Chicago police said the suspect approached the passenger, maced and then punched them in the face while making antisemitic statements.

CPD released photos of the suspect, described as a Black man between 40 and 55 years of age, standing between 5 feet 8 and 5 feet 11, weighing between 190 and 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a security cap with a blue jacket over a yellow work vest and dark pants.

The suspect above is being sought by CPD for allegedly battering another CTA Red Line passenger while make antisemitic statements. Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference No. JK387428.