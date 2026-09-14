Man, 85, accused of shooting wife in Northwest Indiana

An 85-year-old man from Crown Point, Indiana, was arrested this past weekend on accusations of shooting his wife.

Lake County, Indiana, Sheriff's police said they were called at 9 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 12200 block of Burr Street for an armed man who may have shot his wife.

Upon arriving, police said they found the 69-year-old woman had been wounded, but was able to escape.

Officers found the woman's husband, who walked out the front door, but was placed into custody, police said. A revolver was recovered inside the home.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was expected to recover.