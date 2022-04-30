Watch CBS News

Man, 69, shot dead in West Garfield Park home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 69-year-old man was shot and killed Friday evening in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

At 5:45 p.m., the man was in a home in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue when someone took out a gun and shot him in the chest, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. The shooter fled the scene.

No one was in custody late Friday. Area Four detectives are investigating.

