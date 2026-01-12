Watch CBS News
Crime

Man, 6-year-old boy stabbed in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Tim Jacobi

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A man and a 6-year-old boy were stabbed in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood Sunday night.

At 10:24 p.m., the boy and the 27-year-old man were walking in the 2700 block of North Sheffield Avenue, between Diversey Parkway and Schubert Avenue, when a man they didn't know approached, police said.

The man became aggressive, pulled out a sharp object, and started a fight, police said.

The 27-year-old man was stabbed in the left arm, while the 6-year-old boy suffered a minor laceration to the back, police said.

Both were taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

The attacker fled on foot, heading south, police said.

No one was in custody Monday morning. Belmont Area detectives were investigating.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue