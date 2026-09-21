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Man, 49, shot during argument in Grand Crossing neighborhood

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

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A 49-year-old man was shot during an argument on the city's South Side on Monday afternoon. 

It happened just before 1 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Harper Avenue in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the victim was involved in an argument with an unknown person who then pulled out a gun and shot the victim twice in the chest and once in the left arm. 

The victim self-transported to Jackson Park Hospital in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported. 

CPD says the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction. 

Area 1 detectives are investigating. 

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