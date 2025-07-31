Watch CBS News
Chicago man, 42, charged with shooting another in South Deering

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago.
Chicago police have charged a man they said shot another man in South Deering last month.

Paul Garcia, 42, was arrested on Tuesday in the 9600 block of South Exchange Avenue. He was charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and two felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Police said Garcia was identified as the suspect who allegedly shot the 35-year-old man in the 9700 block of South Commercial Avenue on the night of June 21.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available. 

