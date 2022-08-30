Man, 30, shot and killed in Roseland neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the Roseland neighborhood.

The man, 30, was in the 11300 block of South Michigan Avenue around 4 p.m. when he was stuck in the head and lower body by gunfire, according to Chicago police.

He was transported to Christ Hospital initially reported in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

There are no offenders in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.

Police provided no further details.