Man, 28, stabbed during fight in West Garfield Park, Chicago police say

A 28-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed during an argument turned fight on the city's West Side Friday night.

Chicago police said the victim was in the 600 block of South Pulaski Road just before 9:30 p.m. when an unknown person approached him.

The two became engaged in an argument that turned into a fight, during which the unknown person pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim about the body before leaving the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. No other injuries were reported.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.