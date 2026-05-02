Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, 28, stabbed during fight in West Garfield Park, Chicago police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A 28-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed during an argument turned fight on the city's West Side Friday night.

Chicago police said the victim was in the 600 block of South Pulaski Road just before 9:30 p.m. when an unknown person approached him.

The two became engaged in an argument that turned into a fight, during which the unknown person pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim about the body before leaving the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. No other injuries were reported.

Area 4 detectives are investigating. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue