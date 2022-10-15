13-year-old boy found shot, killed on park bench in West Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teen was found shot Friday night in the West Ridge neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting happened around 9:38 p.m. at Lerner Park in the 7000 block of North Sacramento Avenue.

Police said the victim, later identified as 13-year-old Lavel Winslow by the Medical Examiner's Office, was found on a bench with a gunshot wound to the head.

A witness called police after finding the victim and stated that they heard a loud pop followed by multiple people running from the area on foot.

The teen was transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.