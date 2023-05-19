Lincoln Park organization gives makeovers to women going from homeless to housed

CHICAGO (CBS) – A makeover is usually understood as a radical change in someone's appearance.

Only on 2, we met two women who have spent months working on themselves in a different way: going from homeless to housed. They got a confidence boost from getting glammed up.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza had the story.

"I want just look at my eyes because they look so pretty," said Tammy Thomas.

She spent months in a shelter at Lincoln Park Community Services, LPCS, after she lost her West Side home.

"I had to get out, and since I had no family, no friends, LPCS was my family," she said.

She never stopped, believing in herself.

"Tell yourself you can achieve anything as long as you believe," Thomas said.

She got her affairs in order, her health in check, going from homeless to housed.

"When I found a place, I didn't know they were going to furnish my home," she said fighting back tears. "I mean they furnished my house."

LPCS has two locations, one in Lincoln Park and another in Old Town. Their goal is to empower those experiencing homelessness and help them to secure stable housing.

Cheryl Hamilton-Hill, the CEO of LPCS, said, "We're doing all of the things that provide counseling, support, making sure that they have opportunities for employment and those sorts of things. But we also want to make sure they feel good when they walk out of the doors every single day."

Each year, they host a gala to fundraise and celebrate their guest's victories. Lilie Edwards is one of this year's guests of honor and she was getting ready at Salon Edda.

"It's going from fear to faith because I had a previous experience in a shelter and it was not good," Edwards said.

After losing her job, she made a promise.

"My greatest thing was not to let my children see me fail again," she said. "You know I didn't want to fail and have to face them with the same failure."

It was a promise she kept.

"Successfully houses and so grateful to be housed," Edwards said.

Both women shared their stories for the same reason.

Franza: "You know there are some people still in the same situation you were in just a few months ago."

Thomas: "If you ever go through anything, if something comes over you, don't ever think you can't get over it."

That gala and fundraiser is Friday night. If you want to donate or volunteer to support the Lincoln Park Community Services mission, visit LPCSChicago.org.