Make Your Move summit teaches and helps Chicago small business owners

Make Your Move Summit speaks to small business owners in Chicago

The Chase for Business Make Your Move summit is in Chicago to help small business owners learn and grow their companies.

There is a lot of star power at the event, with speakers including Mindy Kaling, but the focus is so centered on local entrepreneurs that Chase built out a marketplace for city business owners to pass out swag and talk to potential customers.

Seventy small business owners graduated from a free Chase mentorship program called Coaching for Impact, in which senior business consultants work with budding retailers, restauranteurs and more to give them tips on how to grow their companies.

Former Chicago Bears star running back Matt Forte was the keynote speaker, and shared his biggest tip for success.

While Chase has information about free business resources online, you can also walk into any Chase Business office and ask for help.