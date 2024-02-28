Watch CBS News
Major temperature drop Wednesday in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A shocking temperature drop is ahead Wednesday with temperatures nearly 50 degrees lower than Tuesday. 

Morning wind chills have dropped into the single digits with gusty breezes that last all day. 

Afternoon temperatures will be in the 20s with wind chills in the teens. Clouds gradually clear, giving way to sunshine.   

Highs rebound to the 40s on Thursday as milder conditions return. 

Temperatures in the 70s return again by the weekend

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on February 28, 2024 / 6:00 AM CST

