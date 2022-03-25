Maintenance worker at Lisle Junior High accused of stealing students' prescription Adderall

WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) -- A school maintenance worker in west suburban Lisle is accused of doing more than fixing things on campus.

The DuPage County State's Attorney's office said he was stealing students' prescription drugs.

Bond was set at $75,000 Thursday for Daniel Westerhoff, 26, a school maintenance worker at Lisle Junior High School. He is charged with burglary from a school, a Class 1 felony.

Prosecutors said this past Sunday around 4:45 p.m., Westerhoff walked into the school nurse's office, unlocked a medicine cabinet, and stole Adderall that had been prescribed to students at the school.

Authorities learned that prescription medications were missing from the medicine cabinet and alerted the school resource officer, prosecutors said.

It is alleged that Westerhoff took 10 to 12 pills from the cabinet. He was arrested on Wednesday.