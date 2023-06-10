Metra UP-NW lines to undergo maintenance between Barrington, Crystal Lake starting Monday

Metra UP-NW between Barrington, Crystal Lake to undergo maintenance next week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A heads up if you ride the Metra UP-Northwest line, you can expect delays next week.

Starting Monday, there's work happening between Barrington and Crystal Lake.

Metra says crews will be doing important maintenance between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Midday trains could be delayed by up to 30 minutes.

The work is expected to last through Friday.