Metra UP-NW lines to undergo maintenance between Barrington, Crystal Lake starting Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A heads up if you ride the Metra UP-Northwest line, you can expect delays next week.

Starting Monday, there's work happening between Barrington and Crystal Lake.

Metra says crews will be doing important maintenance between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Midday trains could be delayed by up to 30 minutes.

The work is expected to last through Friday. 

First published on June 10, 2023 / 11:23 AM

