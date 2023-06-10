Metra UP-NW lines to undergo maintenance between Barrington, Crystal Lake starting Monday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A heads up if you ride the Metra UP-Northwest line, you can expect delays next week.
Starting Monday, there's work happening between Barrington and Crystal Lake.
Metra says crews will be doing important maintenance between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Midday trains could be delayed by up to 30 minutes.
The work is expected to last through Friday.
