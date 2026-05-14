7 stores in Maine Township strip mall hit by smash-and-grab burglars

Seven stores in a strip mall in Maine Township, Illinois, had their windows smashed in apparent overnight burglaries.

Video of the strip mall in the 9300 block of Ballard showed the front glass doors and windows of restaurants, convenience stores and other retail outlets smashed and workers boarding them up Thursday morning.

Surveillance video from one convenience store that was burglarized shows a man in a hoodie crawling in through a hole in the bottom of the front door, climbing over the front counter and opening the cash register. He takes cash and other items from inside the drawer, then grabs some other items from behind the counter before hopping back over the counter and leaving through the same hole.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the Cook County Sheriff's Department for more information and are waiting to hear back.