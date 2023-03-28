Watch CBS News
Deadline approaching for mail-in ballots for Chicago runoff elections

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Time is running out to submit your ballot early for Chicago's runoff elections.

The Chicago Board of Elections is asking everyone with a mail-in ballot to return it before Monday, so they can be counted on election night.

You can turn in your mail-in ballot at any secure drop box at an early voting site for quicker counting.

You can also send it back through a regular mailbox. Applications to receive a mail-in ballot close Thursday at 5 p.m.

March 28, 2023

