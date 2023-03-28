Deadline approaching for mail-in ballots for Chicago runoff elections

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Time is running out to submit your ballot early for Chicago's runoff elections.

The Chicago Board of Elections is asking everyone with a mail-in ballot to return it before Monday, so they can be counted on election night.

We appreciate your patience as a Vote By Mail voter. The Board could not finalize the April 4th ballot until all votes from the previous election were counted and proclaimed on March 15th. Vote By Mail ballots for the Run-Off Election are on their way to your mailbox now. pic.twitter.com/qi2Vwn2ZbV — Chicago Board of Elections (@ChicagoElection) March 23, 2023

You can turn in your mail-in ballot at any secure drop box at an early voting site for quicker counting.

You can also send it back through a regular mailbox. Applications to receive a mail-in ballot close Thursday at 5 p.m.