Deadline approaching for mail-in ballots for Chicago runoff elections
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Time is running out to submit your ballot early for Chicago's runoff elections.
The Chicago Board of Elections is asking everyone with a mail-in ballot to return it before Monday, so they can be counted on election night.
You can turn in your mail-in ballot at any secure drop box at an early voting site for quicker counting.
You can also send it back through a regular mailbox. Applications to receive a mail-in ballot close Thursday at 5 p.m.
