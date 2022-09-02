Mahalia Jackson Court opens Friday in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A statue of an iconic gospel singer will soon be inspiring families in a new Arts Plaza.

CBS 2 got a sneak peak at Mahalia Jackson Court, opening Friday afternoon in Chatham.

On the bronze statue of the gospel singer, visitors can scan a QR code to learn more about her life.

There's also a natural play space, performance area, picnic benches and colorful murals welcoming everyone to the court on 79th and Sate streets.

Jackson frequently performed at speeches given by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and is credited with inspiring his "I Have a Dream" speech.