As the holiday season gets underway, the 35th annual Magnificent Mile Lights Festival kicks off on Saturday morning in downtown Chicago.

The festivities kick off a 11 a.m. at Pioneer Court, at 401 N. Michigan Av., featuring free music and family-friendly adtivities, including photos with Santa.

The parade starts at 5:30 p.m., stepping off at Michigan Avenue and Oak Street, and heading south to Wacker Drive.

The night will be capped off with a fireworks display over the Chicago River right after the parade.

The festival will cause several street closures downtown:

3:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Oak St. – State St. to Michigan Ave.

N. Michigan Ave. – Oak St. to Wacker Dr.

Upper Wacker Dr. – Michigan Ave. to east turnaround

5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Upper Columbus Dr. – Wacker Dr. to Randolph St.

8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Clark St. – Oak St. to Delaware St. (east curb lane only)

Delaware St. – Dearborn St. to Clark St. (north curb lane only)

Oak St. – Clark St. to State St.

Dearborn St. – Delaware St. to Maple St.

Walton St. – State St. to Clark St.

3:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Upper Columbus Dr. – Wacker Dr. to Randolph St. (curb lanes only)

Randolph St. – Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. (curb lanes only)