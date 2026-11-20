Magnificent Mile Lights Festival returns to Michigan Avenue in downtown Chicago on Saturday
As the holiday season gets underway, the 35th annual Magnificent Mile Lights Festival kicks off on Saturday morning in downtown Chicago.
The festivities kick off a 11 a.m. at Pioneer Court, at 401 N. Michigan Av., featuring free music and family-friendly adtivities, including photos with Santa.
The parade starts at 5:30 p.m., stepping off at Michigan Avenue and Oak Street, and heading south to Wacker Drive.
The night will be capped off with a fireworks display over the Chicago River right after the parade.
The festival will cause several street closures downtown:
3:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Oak St. – State St. to Michigan Ave.
N. Michigan Ave. – Oak St. to Wacker Dr.
Upper Wacker Dr. – Michigan Ave. to east turnaround
5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Upper Columbus Dr. – Wacker Dr. to Randolph St.
8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Clark St. – Oak St. to Delaware St. (east curb lane only)
Delaware St. – Dearborn St. to Clark St. (north curb lane only)
Oak St. – Clark St. to State St.
Dearborn St. – Delaware St. to Maple St.
Walton St. – State St. to Clark St.
3:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Upper Columbus Dr. – Wacker Dr. to Randolph St. (curb lanes only)
Randolph St. – Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. (curb lanes only)