Machine catches fire at aluminum manufacturing facility in South Elgin, Illinois, officials say

Fire officials are investigating after a machine caught fire at an aluminum manufacturing facility Saturday morning in South Elgin, Illinois.

The South Elgin and Countryside Fire Protection District said that just after 5 a.m., crews responded to the 34,000-square-foot facility at 620 Division Street for a report of a fire. Upon arrival, they found the facility filled with smoke.

Two employees were on the scene at the time of the incident.

Crews found a large aluminum manufacturing machine on fire, extinguished it using fire-resistant foam and conducted a search inside. The fire was contained to the machine of origin, and there was no significant damage to the structure, officials said.

Due to the size of the structure, MABAS Division 1 Mobile Ventilation Unit was requested to help clear the building of smoke.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The South Elgin Fire and Countryside Fire District was assisted by the Elgin, St. Charles, Elk Grove, and Fox River fire departments and Hanover Township Emergency Services.