Watch CBS News
Local News

Machine catches fire at aluminum manufacturing facility in South Elgin, Illinois, officials say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Fire officials are investigating after a machine caught fire at an aluminum manufacturing facility Saturday morning in South Elgin, Illinois.

The South Elgin and Countryside Fire Protection District said that just after 5 a.m., crews responded to the 34,000-square-foot facility at 620 Division Street for a report of a fire. Upon arrival, they found the facility filled with smoke.

Two employees were on the scene at the time of the incident.

Crews found a large aluminum manufacturing machine on fire, extinguished it using fire-resistant foam and conducted a search inside. The fire was contained to the machine of origin, and there was no significant damage to the structure, officials said.

Due to the size of the structure, MABAS Division 1 Mobile Ventilation Unit was requested to help clear the building of smoke.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The South Elgin Fire and Countryside Fire District was assisted by the Elgin, St. Charles, Elk Grove, and Fox River fire departments and Hanover Township Emergency Services. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.