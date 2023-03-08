Semi truck driver violates Scott's Law in crash with Illinois State Police squad car

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois State Police trooper is hurt, after a Mack truck smashed into his squad car.

ISP said the trooper had his emergency lights on and was diverting traffic away from construction on I-74 in Champaign County westbound at exit 197. Around 2:00 a.m., a semi blew threw the construction zone and slammed into the back of his squad car.

The trooper was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The driver was cited for violating Scott's Law, which requires drivers to yield to emergency vehicles.

