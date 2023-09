Lyft's new feature allows woman, non-binary riders to request driver of same gender

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lyft is launching a new feature to allow women and non-binary people to request a driver of the same gender.

The new option is called "Women Plus Connect". However, Lyft won't guarantee that match if there isn't one nearby.

The rideshare service says many riders have requested the new gender-matching option.