Surveillance video shows moment owners trap shoplifters inside luxury resale store in Lakeview

Shoplifters who allegedly targeted the same luxury resale shop two days in a row in Lakeview over the weekend got locked inside the store by the owners and had to break their way out.

The escape was caught on camera.

"He started screaming, 'Let me out of here, let me out of here, open the door,' and then he started kicking the door," said Faisal Khan, co-owner of Dolo Chicago.

The suspected shoplifter didn't break in, but he did smash his way out of Dolo in Lakeview — a luxury resale and streetwear clothing store.

"We were just hoping the cops would come on time and right when he crawled out and started running, the cops pulled up at the same second," Khan said.

The store's owners say two men were caught on surveillance cameras last Friday stuffing their pockets and pants with more than $10,000 worth of high-end merchandise, including a Louis Vuitton jacket worth $6,000.

"His buddy was stuffing in his pants. I don't even know how he got all that in his pants, anyways" said co-owner Abdul Ghaffar.

"We have cameras all around the store, so if something goes missing, we are going to notice," Khan said.

The men got away, but they didn't stay away for long.

"But they came back the next day. When they came back, we noticed it was them," Ghaffar said.

"We told our employee not to say anything, just let him take stuff," Khan said.

"And we locked him inside," Ghaffar said.

The owners say the same men returned the very next day. One of them was even wearing a stolen T-shirt taken just the day before.

They called 911, locked the door with a panic button and tried to stall.

"We just wanted to catch them, to be honest," Khan said.

"It was stupid for coming the next day. They got greedy," Ghaffar said.

The store owners say once the shoplifter broke his way out of the store, he stashed some of the stolen merchandise under a parked car.

While police caught and arrested one person, the man, who was wearing a facemask, got away.