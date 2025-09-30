Lurie Children's Hospital cuts ribbon for new outpatient facility in Schamburg, Illinois

Watch CBS News
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Lurie Children's Hospital cut the ribbon Tuesday for a new 75,000 square-foot outpatient center in Schaumburg, Illinois.

The Lurie facility at 1895 Arbor Glen Blvd. in Schaumburg will begin seeing patients this week. It consolidates former sites in Arlington Heights, Hoffman Estates, and Huntley into one state-of-the-art facility, Lurie said.

The Schaumburg facility's outpatient center will offer numerous specialties such as cardiology, hematology/oncology, epilepsy treatment, and pulmonology. It will also offer an ambulatory infusion center for IV treatments.

In addition to the main hospital in Streeterville close to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Lurie Children's now offers 17 outpatient centers, six primary care locations, and 10 partner hospitals in the Chicago area.

