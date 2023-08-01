Watch CBS News
Lurie Children's Hospital brings patients taste of festival with Luriepalooza

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lollapalooza starts this week in Grant Park, and patients at Lurie's Children Hospital are getting a festival of their own.

"Luriepalooza" is an event for patients 13 and older, featuring giveaways and a DJ. They can get their hair and makeup done, take pictures, do karaoke, make tie-dye shirts, play Lollapalooza trivia games, and more.

It's all thanks to a $10,000 donation from Vivid Seats, a secondary market ticketing platform.

Luriepalooza will be held at Lurie from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the day before Lollapalooza starts.

