Lurie Children's 'Kids Dig' event giving patients hands-on experience with construction machinery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A special fundraising event is returning to Lurie Children's Hospital.

Young patients on Saturday will get hands-on experience with some heavy machinery for the Kids Dig event.

It's organized by the building company Clayco.

Children will get to explore and even operate bulldozers, excavators, rollers, and more in a giant sandbox.

Organizers hope this will help spark the young patients' imagination and interest in the world of construction.

