Lufthansa flight from L.A. to Germany diverted to O'Hare after laptop catches fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Lufthansa flight from Los Angeles to Germany was diverted to O'Hare International Airport on Monday night, after a laptop caught fire on board.

Lufthansa flight 457 from L.A. to Frankfurt was forced to make an "unscheduled landing" at O'Hare shortly before 9:30 p.m., after a passenger's laptop overheated, causing a small fire onboard, according to a Lufthansa spokesperson.

"The small fire was extinguished in flight before its safe landing. Safety on board was not compromised at any time," Lufthansa spokesperson Christina Semmel said in an email.

No passengers were injured, but two flight attendants were treated at the airport for smoke inhalation.

Lufthansa said it was helping passengers book new flights to their final destinations.

"Lufthansa regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers. The safety of passengers and crews has top priority at all times," Semmel said.