Lucky Day Lotto jackpot worth $500,001 won by online player unclaimed

Anyone who bought an online Lucky Day Lotto ticket is being asked to check their numbers, as they could be the winner of Monday's $500,001 jackpot.

Illinois Lottery officials said the online ticket matched all five numbers for the midday drawing.

Those numbers again are: 18-22-28-29-32.

The winning ticket also earned an additional $1 for matching two of the five numbers on another line.

The winner has one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only draw game with two daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m., with jackpots starting at $100,000.

Players must be 18 years of age or older to play.