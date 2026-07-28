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Lucky Day Lotto jackpot worth $500,001 won by online player unclaimed

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

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Anyone who bought an online Lucky Day Lotto ticket is being asked to check their numbers, as they could be the winner of Monday's $500,001 jackpot.

Illinois Lottery officials said the online ticket matched all five numbers for the midday drawing.

Those numbers again are: 18-22-28-29-32.

The winning ticket also earned an additional $1 for matching two of the five numbers on another line.

The winner has one year from the draw date to claim their prize. 

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only draw game with two daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m., with jackpots starting at $100,000.

Players must be 18 years of age or older to play. 

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