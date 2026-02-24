Loyola University begins demolition on 100-year-old Rogers Park building

Demolition begins on a 100-year-old building in Rogers Park despite efforts by activists who tried to save it.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene as walls of the building were destroyed on Loyola Avenue near Sheridan.

The building included apartments and small businesses, including Archie's Café.

Loyola University bought the building in 2023, despite neighbors who petitioned with Preservation Chicago but failed to obtain landmark status for the structure.

The university responded to criticism from individuals who claimed that it was acquiring properties with the sole intent to demolish the buildings.



"Each of our facilities projects is thoughtfully anchored by our Campus Plan, a proactive, long-term effort to meet the evolving needs of the University community. Through needs assessment, stakeholder engagement, and data analysis, our Campus Plan supports student success, academic excellence, future resilience, and community growth," the university said in a statement.