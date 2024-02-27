Watch CBS News
"Love Bubble" author Harold Green III reads to Chicago students

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Do you know what a "love bubble" is?

Some Chicago school kids know all about it, thanks to a visit from a local author.

Harold Green III stopped by Robert Black Magnet School in Calumet Heights to read his new book, titled "Love Bubbles."

The book is about the "love bubbles" created by our communities, friends, and families.

The award-winning poet and author is visiting several CPS schools in honor of Black History Month.

