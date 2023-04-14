Watch CBS News
Illinois Lotto officials: $1M winning ticket sold in Oak Forest

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Did you buy a lottery ticket at an Oak Forest gas station last night?

If so, you're a million dollars richer today.

An Illinois Lottery player bought a winning $1 million ticket at the Oak Forest BP gas station, located at 5548 W. 159th St. The ticket matched all six winning numbers: 25-27-28-36-38-44. It was for thei Lotto Million 1 drawing on April 13. 

"We've been waiting to get a big lottery winner at this location," said Joby Joseph, manager of the BP in Oak Forest and two other stores. "We've gotten winners at the other two locations, although none quite this big. It's very exciting."

 The BP station gets a $10,000 bonus, about 1% of the prize money. It's the second Lotto millionaire for Illinois this month. Winners have a year from the date of the winning draw to get their prize money. According to the Illinois Lottery, lucky winners should "write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to claim their prize."

First published on April 14, 2023 / 12:54 PM

