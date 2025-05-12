Watch CBS News
Online Illinois Lottery player wins over $1.3M in new FastPlay game

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

An online Illinois Lottery player has won over $1.3 million after playing a new FastPlay game, lottery officials announced on Monday.

The winner played the $30 Cash Castle FastPlay game, released in February, and won a $1,348,786 jackpot. 

The jackpot begins at $100,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide until it is won.

Lottery officials said the win was the second-largest Cash Castle jackpot won so far, following a $1.4 million jackpot won in April and a $462,000 jackpot in March.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app.

Players must be 18 years of age to participate.

