Vintage photos found at Jefferson Park Blue Line station. Do you know who lost them?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When you're running to catch the train, it's easy to drop something and not even notice, but it's not usually an item that's more than 100 years old.

Someone dropped 12 photos at the Jefferson Park Blue Line station last Friday night around 11 p.m. One was dated July 5, 1914.

A few of the photos have names on the back, including "Meyers & H Jones."

Jamie Lundberg found them and posted them on social media, hoping to find their owner.

The photos were taken in Benton Harbor, Michigan; Michigan City, Indiana; and two photo studios in Chicago.

If you recognize anyone in the photos, or know who they might belong to, contact CBS News Chicago, and we'll help get them back to the owner. Fill out this form or email us directly at cbschicagotips@cbs.com.