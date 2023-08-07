Watch CBS News
Loretto Hospital strike reaches one-week mark
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Striking Loretto Hospital workers held a rally on the picket line Monday morning, and were joined by a handful of elected officials.

About 200 workers at Loretto Hospital went on strike one week ago.

The workers' union has said the hospital is understaffed and that is impacting the quality of health care. Workers want increased hiring, and higher wages.

The hospital and workers met for negotiations over the weekend, but were unable to reach an agreement on a new contract.

Loretto Hospital has said the union's demands ignore economic reality.

