Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Lord & Taylor store in Old Orchard Mall will hold 3 different businesses

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Former Lord & Taylor store in Old Orchard Mall will hold 3 different businesses
Former Lord & Taylor store in Old Orchard Mall will hold 3 different businesses 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The former Lord and Taylor department store at Old Orchard Mall in Skokie is transforming into three new stores.

The massive vacant space will now include an Arhaus home furnishing store, a Zara store, and a Puttshack indoor mini-golfing facility.

The stores are expected to open in the newly renovated building next year.

Mall officials said the redevelopment includes a public park and event space.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 10, 2023 / 6:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.