Former Lord & Taylor store in Old Orchard Mall will hold 3 different businesses

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The former Lord and Taylor department store at Old Orchard Mall in Skokie is transforming into three new stores.

The massive vacant space will now include an Arhaus home furnishing store, a Zara store, and a Puttshack indoor mini-golfing facility.

The stores are expected to open in the newly renovated building next year.

Mall officials said the redevelopment includes a public park and event space.