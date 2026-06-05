Woman stabs man who sexually assaulted another woman in the Loop, police say

A woman stabbed a man in the eye after he sexually assaulted another woman on Friday afternoon in the Loop, Chicago police said.

Around 4 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was walking in the 200 block of North State Street, when she was sexually assaulted by a 31-year-old man, police said.

The man then got into a fight with a 25-year-old man, and a 36-year-old woman pulled out a knife and stabbed the 31-year-old man in the right eye and the 25-year-old man in the left wrist, according to police.

Both men were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. The 36-year-old woman also was taken to Northwestern for observation.

It was not clear if the woman who was sexually assaulted was taken to a hospital.

Police said a knife was recovered at the scene. Area 3 detectives were investigating.