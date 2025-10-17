Boy, 14, wounded in Loop shooting, Chicago police say

A 14-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting on Friday afternoon in the Loop in downtown Chicago.

Police said, around 4:20 p.m. the boy was standing on the sidewalk in the 100 block of South Wells Street, under the elevated CTA tracks in the Loop, when someone shot him in the leg.

The victim was taken to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, where his condition was stabilized. Sources said his injuries were not life-threatening.

No one was in custody Friday evening. Area 3 detectives were investigating.