Loop rollover crash shuts down part of Wacker Drive

A rollover crash in Chicago's Loop shut down part of Wacker Drive overnight.

The crash happened in the overnight hours before 2 a.m. It appears that car slammed into a median in the 0-100 block of N. Wacker Drive, which caused the crash and the vehicle to roll over onto its side.

Multiple fire trucks and ambulance responded to the scene. Chicago police confirmed they received a call for service on Wacker early this morning, but did not have further details to share.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured or how badly.

Investigators haven't said what caused the crash.