Police seek man who chased, grabbed woman in the Loop, tried to attack another

Man wanted for sexual abuse in the Loop in October

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning of a man stalking and attacking women in the Loop.

Police released a surveillance image of the man, who twice tried to touch women in the early morning hours of Oct. 29.

The first time, he tried to touch a woman near Wabash Avenue and Washington Street. She was able to dodge and block the man.

Moments later, he approached a woman on Lake Street, chased her into the street, and touched her inappropriately, before running west down Lake Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.