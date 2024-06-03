Long delays, hurdles persist for asylum seekers in Chicago looking for work permits

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Years after arriving in the United States, some asylum seekers are just now getting their work permits – and an even longer list of newer arrivals are still waiting.

CBS 2 got a closer look Monday at how the process works, and information on what is taking so long.

Marlon Pulido described the wait for his work permit as "demorado," or "delayed"—as it took him more than a year for him to receive it.

Pulido now works welding, assembling, and inspecting equipment—a proud accomplishment. He is now ahead in rent and doing what he and his wife set out to do when they arrived from Colombia.

Pulido's wife, Vicki Garson, said she and her husband are supporting themselves—rather than relying on the government for help.

They said they are grateful for organizations that helped them stay in their apartment before they could pay their own way—Chalice House and the Illinois Community for Displaced Immigrants.

Rosa Hernandez, director of case management for the Illinois Community for Displaced Immigrants, said asylum seekers in search of work permits face an uphill—and sometimes impossible—battle.

"There's not enough legal resources to start with," she said. "In order for you to apply for a work permit, you have to go through the process of applying for asylum, then you have to wait the 150 days - and then from there, you have to apply. However, there's been a lot of people who are not even able to apply for asylum, because there's not enough legal services available to them."

The organization helped to connect Pulido and Garson with legal resources. The City of Chicago has been trying to do the same.

As of this past Thursday, CBS 2's sources said the city was able successfully to submit 7,625 applications—which were approved by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. But only 2,929 people have gotten their work permits, and 2,862 have received Social Security cards.

CBS 2 is told this is in part because so many people are ineligible due to their age—but also because of the time it takes to wait for asylum status.

"If they're already letting them in, then they should be able to start the process of getting a work permit," Hernandez said.

There is also a backlog of people who have been in the United States for years prior to the latest immigration surge—who are still waiting for their work permits.

Experts said there are more than 400,000 immigrants who are undocumented in Illinois.