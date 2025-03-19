Person dead in fire in unincorporated DuPage County near Lombard, Illinois

One person has died after a fire early Wednesday in DuPage County, Illinois.

DuPage County Sheriff's officials said the fire happened in an unincorporated area of Lombard early Wednesday morning.

After firefighters arrived on scene, one person was found dead. Sheriff's officials did not provide any further information on the victim.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Wednesday afternoon.

"Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time," DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick said in a statement. "We are committed to uncovering the facts surrounding this tragic incident and will continue to provide updates as the investigation progresses."