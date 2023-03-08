Lollapalooza, Suenos Festival hosting job fair

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two big summer festivals are already looking for workers.

Lollapalooza and Suenos Festival are holding a job fair Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m.at Malcolm X College.

In addition to interviewing, attendees can attend workshops on organizing and activism, resuming writing and pitching for entertainment.

You can RSVP online.

Lollapalooza will rock Grant Park from August 3 through August 6 and the Suenos Festival is May 27 and 28.

Last year, more than 25% of people who attended the job fair were hired at the event.