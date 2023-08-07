Watch CBS News
Lollapalooza lost and found available for festival goers who've misplaced items

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --  It's too early to tell how much it'll cost, but last year, Lollapalooza organizers spent roughly $410,000 cleaning up after the festival. 

The other fallout from the big festival: all of the lost stuff.

Glasses, keys, phones, the little things that fall out of bags and pockets during all that dancing. It's all spread out for people to claim at the Hilton Chicago until 6:00 Monday night.

If you don't make it to the Hilton in time, there's also an online "lost and found" where you can claim items on the Lollapalooza website.

