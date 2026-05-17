Lollapalooza presents Chicago Public Schools for $1.7 million for arts programs

Organizers for Lollapalooza are helping fund the next generation of headliners.

On Sunday, organizers presented a $1.7 million check to the Chicago Public Schools.

The check is part of a five-year commitment to expanding access to arts education and funding afterschool programs.

The donation is one of the largest gifts CPS has ever received for arts programming, and brings Lollapalooza's total support for CPS arts programming to $3.9 million since 2021.

The new donation advances two specific initiatives. All-City Performing Arts, an initiative for afterschool music, dance, and theater ensembles, is receiving a $634,000 investment, while the Lollapalooza Arts Education Fund, which provides grants to CPS schools to expand in-school programs across artistic disciplines, will receive a $1.1 million renewal.

"Every young person deserves the chance to explore and develop their creative potential," C3 Presents Partner Charlie Walker, also a Lollapalooza promoter, said in a news release. "Investing in arts programs for Chicago Public Schools students remains one of the most impactful ways we can help shape Chicago's future. With this contribution, our goal is to create real impact in the classroom and provide students new opportunities outside of school to learn, perform, and share their talents."

All-City Performing Arts dates back to 1963, and serves students in grades 3-12. Students who are part of the program rehearse every Saturday in the fall and spring semesters.

The grant from Lollapalooza will support a $134,000 instrument lending library, and provide $500,000 for rehearsal space, transportation, supplies, and performances. The program will be renamed Lollapalooza Presents: All-City Performing Arts.