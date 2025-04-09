Nonprofit wants to expand Logan Square skate park next to Kennedy Expressway

A nonprofit group and the Chicago Park District will discuss the skate park next to the Kennedy Expressway in Logan Square Wednesday.

The Logan Boulevard Skate Park was built in 2009. The nonprofit group Logan Square Skate wants to work with the park district and the Illinois Department of Transportation to expand the location.

The nonprofit has raised almost $800,000 in community partner funding for the project. They now want the park district's help in funding and designing the skate park renovation, as well as their help ensuring it's maintained.

The group's hope is to create a "world class" skate park in Logan Square.