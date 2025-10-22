Logan Square chocolate shop Katherine Anne Confections gets outpouring of support after ICE sign backlash

Katherine Anne Confections chocolate shop in Logan Square has received an outpouring of community support after it took a stand against ICE.

The shop on Irving Park Road near Elston has a sign on the front door saying everyone is welcome, except ICE agents.

Since putting up the sign, the store has gotten some backlash through negative comments online and bad reviews.

"We have a lot of people harassed by ICE, they've picked people up within blocks of our location, so we wanted to show solidarity and give people a safe place to go," said owner Katherine Duncan.

Over the weekend, customers flooded the store to buy treats in support of them.

Duncan said she has also told employees how to help immigrants who may be looking for shelter.