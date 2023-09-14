Police searching for man who sexually assaulted woman in her Logan Square apartment

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman in her Logan Square apartment Wednesday night.

Around 10 p.m., police said a man went into a woman's apartment near Armitage Avenue and Mozart Street.

Police said the offender is in his 20s or 30s. He wore a green camouflage jacket with a black hood and black stripes on his left sleeve. He was also wearing black Croc sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.