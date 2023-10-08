Chicago area family members, officials react to Hamas attack on Israel

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People in Chicago area watching and waiting for updates from loved ones 6,000 miles away after the ruling Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday.

CBS 2 spoke with one Highland Park mother whose son lives in Tel Aviv, Israel. Lines of communication are currently still open with her son, and she is optimistic it will stay that way.

"The building across the street from my son 400 meters up, 8 people in an apartment building in Tel Aviv were injured," said Annete Lidawer. "His former apartment building has shrapnel all over it."

CBS 2 also spoke with the national chair of the United States Palestinian Community Network. He said he is not surprised by the attack from Hamas militants.

"It wasn't surprising that the Palestinian people said, 'Finally. We have to fight back, and we're going to fight back with all of our forces. We're the unified resistance.' And that's what we saw today," said Hatem Abudayyeh.

Meanwhile, local members of the United States Congress and House of Representatives are weighing in on the news of the surprise attack.

Sen Tammy Duckworth said, "My heart goes out to the people of Israel as they face these horrific, unconscionable and ongoing coordinated Hamas attacks and kidnappings. The United States stands with Israel."

And Jewish members of the House of Representatives, including Illinois' Jan Schakowsky, said, "Our alliance with Israel is unbreakable; our commitment to Israel's security is ironclad. We support Israel's right to defend itself, to protect its people and communities.