Watch CBS News
Local News

Nonprofit, local chefs teach kids how to cook quality meals

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chefs helping kids learn to cook through 'Igniting Minds' program
Chefs helping kids learn to cook through 'Igniting Minds' program 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Kids are learning lessons in the kitchen from real chefs.

Local nonprofit Wellness with Bella hosted a pop-up restaurant at Time Out Market.

Kids learned how to make healthy and fun breakfast items alongside chefs Cedric Harden and Craig Cooper from Cornerstone Restaurant Group.

young chefs cooking
Wellness with Bella
young chefs
Wellness with Bella

It's part of the nonprofit's Igniting Minds program.

It stresses how important it is for kids to access quality meals to do well in school.

Igniting Minds serves a population of students who don't have access to meals during out-of-school hours.

The program also provides a sense of security and stability for young students.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 10, 2023 / 8:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.