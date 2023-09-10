Nonprofit, local chefs teach kids how to cook quality meals

Chefs helping kids learn to cook through 'Igniting Minds' program

Chefs helping kids learn to cook through 'Igniting Minds' program

Chefs helping kids learn to cook through 'Igniting Minds' program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Kids are learning lessons in the kitchen from real chefs.

Local nonprofit Wellness with Bella hosted a pop-up restaurant at Time Out Market.

Kids learned how to make healthy and fun breakfast items alongside chefs Cedric Harden and Craig Cooper from Cornerstone Restaurant Group.

Wellness with Bella

Wellness with Bella

It's part of the nonprofit's Igniting Minds program.

It stresses how important it is for kids to access quality meals to do well in school.

Igniting Minds serves a population of students who don't have access to meals during out-of-school hours.

The program also provides a sense of security and stability for young students.