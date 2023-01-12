Watch CBS News
Little Village shooting leaves 15-year-old boy critically wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Wednesday afternoon in Little Village.

At 3:52 p.m., the boy was walking in the 2700 block of South Kildare Avenue when someone came out of an alley and shot him, police said.

The teen was shot in the right buttock and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.

No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area Four detectives are investigating.

